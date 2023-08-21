Excessive heat with big temperature contrasts statewide
Triple-digit heat index values ahead for southern Minnesota
Hot and humid air moving north will affect southwestern Minnesota on Monday and more of southern Minnesota Tuesday and Wednesday. Storms and cooler temperatures are possible north.
Big temperature divide south to north Monday
There will be a big temperature contrast set up Monday as hot and humid air pushes into far southern Minnesota. Highs will be in the low 90s in southwestern Minnesota but will be nearly 30 degrees cooler in far northern Minnesota.
The combination of the heat and dew points increasing into the 70s across far southern Minnesota will create heat index values in the triple digits.
Ahead of that warm front, showers and storms will develop late Monday evening into the overnight across northeastern Minnesota into northwestern Wisconsin.
There’s a marginal risk of severe storms in those areas with the main threats being some large hail.
Overnight lows will be rather warm in southern Minnesota, mainly falling into just the 70s.
Excessive heat spreads north on Tuesday
The hot and humid air mass moves a bit more north Tuesday into Wednesday, affecting at least the southern third to half of Minnesota.
Excessive heat warnings are in effect Monday through Wednesday in southwestern Minnesota and farther east and north Tuesday into Wednesday.
Highs Tuesday will be well into the 90s across southern Minnesota with cooler conditions still expected north.
Dew points could increase into the mid 70s, pushing the heat index well into triple digits across southern Minnesota, which is dangerously hot.
High temperatures Wednesday could be the hottest yet with readings into the mid to upper 90s and heat index values again in the triple digits.