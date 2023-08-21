Excessive heat with big temperature contrasts statewide

Hot and humid air moving north will affect southwestern Minnesota on Monday and more of southern Minnesota Tuesday and Wednesday. Storms and cooler temperatures are possible north.

Big temperature divide south to north Monday

There will be a big temperature contrast set up Monday as hot and humid air pushes into far southern Minnesota. Highs will be in the low 90s in southwestern Minnesota but will be nearly 30 degrees cooler in far northern Minnesota.

Forecast highs Monday National Weather Service

The combination of the heat and dew points increasing into the 70s across far southern Minnesota will create heat index values in the triple digits.

Forecast heat index Monday afternoon National Weather Service

Ahead of that warm front, showers and storms will develop late Monday evening into the overnight across northeastern Minnesota into northwestern Wisconsin.

Forecast precipitation 10 a.m. Monday through 8 a.m. Tuesday College of DuPage weather lab

There’s a marginal risk of severe storms in those areas with the main threats being some large hail.

Severe weather outlook for late Monday into Monday night National Weather Service

Overnight lows will be rather warm in southern Minnesota, mainly falling into just the 70s.

Forecast lows Monday night into early Tuesday National Weather Service

Excessive heat spreads north on Tuesday

The hot and humid air mass moves a bit more north Tuesday into Wednesday, affecting at least the southern third to half of Minnesota.

Excessive heat warnings are in effect Monday through Wednesday in southwestern Minnesota and farther east and north Tuesday into Wednesday.

Excessive heat warnings take effect Monday southwest and across most of southern Minnesota Tuesday National Weather Service

Highs Tuesday will be well into the 90s across southern Minnesota with cooler conditions still expected north.

Forecast highs Tuesday National Weather Service

Dew points could increase into the mid 70s, pushing the heat index well into triple digits across southern Minnesota, which is dangerously hot.

Forecast heat index Tuesday afternoon National Weather Service

High temperatures Wednesday could be the hottest yet with readings into the mid to upper 90s and heat index values again in the triple digits.