Gustavus women’s hockey player killed, three others hurt in weekend crash 

A member of the national champion Gustavus Adolphus College’s women’s hockey team was killed in a crash in Chippewa County on Sunday.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a Chevy SUV was eastbound on Highway 40 about 10 miles north of Montevideo, Minn., when it collided with a minivan at the rural intersection with Highway 29, between Milan and Willmar, Minn., just after noon on Sunday.

Jori Lynn Jones, age 19, and from Little Canada was killed. She was a goalie with the Gusties, which won the Division III national championship in Massachusetts in March.

Hurt in the crash were three other Gustavus players: Kayla Bluhm, Lily Mortenson and driver Giana Gasparini. All were from Minnesota and were first year students at the school in St. Peter, Minn., last year. The State Patrol said all three suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The Minnesota State Patrol said their SUV hit the van after one of the vehicles failed to stop at a stop sign but didn’t offer any other details about the cause of the crash.

The State Patrol identified the woman in the other vehicle, a Dodge minivan, as Brandi Rasmussen, 28, of Benson, Minn. She also suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the crash.

Authorities said all five people involved were wearing their seat belts and that they did not believe alcohol was involved.

Jones played high school hockey in Roseville, Minn., where her father, Jon Jones, has been a Pee Wee hockey coach for the community hockey program.

It’s the same Roseville youth hockey program that suffered another tragedy in May of this year when coach Michael Brasel was shot and killed when he interrupted someone who broke into his wife’s car in front of their home in St. Paul’s St. Anthony Park neighborhood.