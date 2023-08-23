THC gummy money starts to roll into Minnesota tax coffers

Minnesota collected $594,000 during the first month of a tax tied to hemp-derived THC products, according to preliminary data released Wednesday. That means state sales of THC-infused gummies, seltzers and other products totaled nearly $6 million in July.

A state Revenue Department official said 571 businesses submitted tax collections for July as of a deadline earlier this week, but more money could still trickle in.

The new Minnesota marijuana law imposed a 10 percent gross receipts tax on sales. That includes the hemp products that have been legal for a year but hadn’t been previously assessed a separate tax.

Retail marijuana isn’t widely available yet and might not be for at least a year. Cannabis sold through tribal dispensaries is not subject to state taxes.

When lawmakers approved the marijuana bill, they got fiscal projections that the gross receipts tax would bring in $42 million the first two years but shoot up above $120 million in the two years after that.

MPR News reporter Brian Bakst contributed to this report.