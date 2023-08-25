State Patrol: SUV with Gustavus hockey players failed to stop at intersection

The Minnesota State Patrol says the driver of the SUV in which a Gustavus Adolphus College women's hockey player was killed over the weekend failed to stop at an intersection.

Jori Lynn Jones was riding in a Chevy Equinox in western Minnesota when it collided just after noon Sunday with a minivan at a four-way stop along Minnesota Highway 40 west of Willmar.

Jones, who was a 19-year-old goalie on the national champion Gustavus women's hockey team, was killed.

Three of her teammates also in the SUV, including the driver, suffered what police say were non-life-threatening injuries.

In search warrant applications for the vehicles' computers, a trooper investigating the crash wrote that the SUV's driver did not stop for the stop sign at the Minnesota Highway 29 intersection. The minivan had just stopped and was crossing Highway 40 when the SUV struck it.

The minivan's driver, a 28-year-old woman from Benson, Minn., was alone in the vehicle. She also suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Authorities said all five people involved were wearing their seat belts and that they did not believe alcohol was involved.