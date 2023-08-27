Driver killed in collision with school bus in southern Minnesota

Waseca Public Schools has confirmed no students were “seriously injured” after a collision between a school bus and a car in Faribault County Saturday night.

One man from Brandon, S.D., was killed after his 2006 Ford Mustang collided with the school bus, which was carrying a group of volleyball players home from an away game.

The bus was traveling eastbound on Interstate 90 near Highway 22 in Foster Township and the Mustang was traveling westbound before the collision, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

Seven players were treated for injuries considered non-life-threatening at Albert Lea Hospital. The driver of the bus was not injured.

“We are following up with students and families to support them through this event,” read a Facebook post from the district. “Unfortunately, partial reports can result in misinformation being shared, so we wanted to give our school community the most accurate update we could without interrupting law enforcement's work.”

The Minnesota State Patrol said the crash remains under investigation.