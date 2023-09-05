Four injured when tent catches fire in central Minnesota

Four people were burned, one of them seriously, in a tent fire in central Minnesota over the holiday weekend.

The Wright County Sheriff’s Office said it happened just before 9 p.m. Sunday in the city of Maple Lake, Minn.

Authorities said the four — two women and two girls — were in a tent outside a home on Ash Avenue South when it caught fire. The sheriff’s office reported that one of the women was working on an art project with a can of spray paint.

“The aerosol from the can ignited when the fumes came into contact with an insect repellent candle that was reportedly just outside of the tent,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release. The tent then caught fire.

A 20-year-old woman suffered severe burns to her legs and had to be taken to Hennepin County Medical Center. A 37-year-old woman was taken to the Buffalo, Minn., hospital with second-degree burns to her foot, hand and arm.

Two girls, ages 14 and 16, suffered minor burns.