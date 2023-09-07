Listen: An interview with The Sioux Chef Sean Sherman at the State Fair
At the Minnesota State Fair this year, arts reporters Alex V. Cipolle and Jacob Aloi spoke with James Beard Award winning chef and Time 100 Influential Person Sean Sherman, known for the famous Minneapolis restaurant Owamni.
Sherman spoke about his career, the Great Minnesota Get-Together and his mission to revitalize Native American food and culture.
Listen to it here with the YouTube player above.
Grow the Future of Public Media
MPR News is supported by Members. Gifts from individuals power everything you find here. Make a gift of any amount today to become a Member!