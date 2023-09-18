Teen charged in shooting threat that shut down Edina High School

Prosecutors on Monday charged a Minneapolis teen with two felonies for allegedly making a threat outside Edina High School last week.

According to the juvenile petition, the FBI's National Threat Operations Center received information from the social media company Snapchat regarding a potential shooting at the school.

The Snapchat user, a 17-year-old from Minneapolis, allegedly posted a video recorded in a car early Thursday afternoon showing a handgun with an extended magazine in the lap of a front-seat passenger.

The video then pans to the front entrance of the school and includes a caption that reads “come outside” followed by an expletive.

The teen is charged with making threats of violence and illegal possession of ammunition by a person under age 18. Edina Police Chief Todd Milburn said Friday that the suspect is not a current or former Edina High School student.

MPR news is not naming the teen because a judge has not certified him to be prosecuted as an adult.

Officers arrested the boy at his family’s apartment on Franklin Ave., in south Minneapolis and searched the home. Investigators allegedly found a pair of sweatpants imprinted with the Glock firearms company logo that appeared to match clothing seen in the video along with a cell phone with a number that matched the Snapchat account used to post the clip.

As officers took the teen to the Hennepin County Juvenile Detention Center, he “began fidgeting and appeared to be trying to slip out of the handcuffs.”

Detention center staff allegedly found a 9mm round in the zipper pocket of his sweatpants during an intake search.

Police and prosecutors have not said if investigators recovered any firearms.

Edina Public Schools Superintendent Stacie Stanley moved students at Edina High and neighboring Valley View Middle School to online learning for the day on Friday but allowed afterschool activities to resume that day following the teen’s arrest.

Editor’s note (Sept. 18, 2023): This story was updated to clarify the details of the charges.