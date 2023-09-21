AG Ellison speaks on updated opinion on Minnesota school resource officer law changes

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison has weighed in again on the controversy over changes to an amended state law that police have said won't allow school resource officers or staff to physically restrain students when needed.

In a supplemented opinion issued Wednesday, following up on an earlier one issued in August, Ellison reiterated that the changes passed by legislators last spring “do not limit the types of reasonable force that may be used by public officers to carry out their lawful duties,” with reasonable being the key word.

“There have been significant misunderstandings about the impact of the new amendments,” Ellison’s office wrote in a news release announcing the added opinion. “For example, some have interpreted the amendments as restricting SROs and school professionals from engaging in any physical contact to address non-violent behavior. That is not the case.”

In a meeting later that evening, top officials — including Gov. Tim Walz, legislators, law enforcement and city leaders— discussed how to get SROs back in schools, ensuring both the officers felt “comfortable in their duties and that students can be safe,” according to an interview with Ellison on Morning Edition.

Ellison’s office said the changes dictate that “unless a student poses an imminent threat of bodily harm to self or others, professionals ‘shall not use prone restraint’ and ‘shall not inflict any form of physical holding that restricts or impairs a pupil’s ability to breathe; restricts or impairs a pupil’s ability to communicate distress; places pressure or weight on a pupil’s head, throat, neck, chest, lungs, sternum, diaphragm, back, or abdomen; or results in straddling a pupil's torso.’

“If a student is misbehaving in a way that does not and will not harm that student or anyone else, professionals in schools still have many tools at their disposal, including other kinds of physical contact.”

Ellison stressed that SROs are not, however, disciplinary staff.

Several dozen Minnesota police departments have pulled SROs from schools in recent weeks, citing uncertainty about the changes in the law and questions about officer liability.

That includes the Eagan Police Department, which issued a statement Wednesday saying that department officials were evaluating Ellison's updated opinion. The department said, “a decision will be made (Thursday) morning with regards to our SROs’ presence in schools.”

Republican lawmakers and some law enforcement groups have been calling for a special session to address the issue.

In a statement issued Wednesday after the release of Ellison’s supplemented opinion, Senate Minority Leader Mark Johnson, R-East Grand Forks, said “another opinion just demonstrates the need for legislative action to fix this law. Students, parents, educators, school staff, and student resource officers all deserve a crystal-clear law that everyone can understand without needing further clarification.”

“I think that everybody is sort of primed to have some really good conversations,” Ellison said, expressing his confidence that SROs and school safety will be a priority in the upcoming legislative session. “Sometimes in this confusion, something good can happen. And I think there's a newfound appreciation and respect for what SROs do.”

Walz said earlier this week that he’s open to a special session if necessary — and if lawmakers can agree on what needs to be done.