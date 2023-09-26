The 2023 election: A look at municipal elections in Minneapolis, St. Paul and Duluth

November elections are fast approaching and early voting is already underway. While there are no statewide or federal elections on the ballot, there are many contested spots in cities and towns across Minnesota that will be voted on. There are openings for mayors, city councilors and school board members – many locations are additionally holding special elections for ballot questions and vacant seats.

Minnesota voters have the option to vote early, both by mail and in person, however Nov. 6 marks the end of the voting period before Election Day on Tuesday, Nov. 7.

Take a closer look at who is on the ballot in the City Council races for Minneapolis, St. Paul and Duluth.

Grow the Future of Public Media MPR News is supported by Members. Gifts from individuals power everything you find here. Make a gift of any amount today to become a Member!

Minneapolis

All 13 Minneapolis City Council seats will appear on the upcoming November 2023 ballot. Of the 13 wards, 11 have incumbent members running for re-election – most of them are moderates, and they hold a majority on most issues brought before the council.

City Council members approve ordinances and the city budget plan. They typically serve four-year terms; however, all the seats are up for grabs this year due to the last election being held only two years ago because of redistricting.

Here is a look at who is running so far.

Ward 1 (northeast Minneapolis):

Elliot Payne (current council member)

Edwin Fruit

Ward 2 (eastern Minneapolis):

Robin Wonsley (current council member)

Ward 3 (Downtown, northeast Minneapolis, Marcy-Holmes):

Ward 4 (northern Minneapolis):

Ward 5 (north-central Minneapolis):

Ward 6 (central Minneapolis):

Ward 7 (western edge of Minneapolis and parts of downtown):

Lisa Goodman was the seat holder – not running in upcoming election

Ward 8 (south central Minneapolis):

Ward 9 (central Minneapolis):

Ward 10 (central Minneapolis):

Nasri Warsame

Bruce Dachis

Aisha Chughtai (current council member)

Greg Kline

Ward 11 (southern Minneapolis):

Emily Koski (current council member)

Gabrielle M. Prosser

Ward 12 (southeastern Minneapolis):

Andrew Johnson was the seat holder – not running in upcoming election

Ward 13 (southwest corner of Minneapolis):

St. Paul

Four out of seven seats on the council will be open this November on the 2023 ballot. Of the seven wards, only 3 have incumbent members running for re-election – this means the city of St. Paul is looking at some potentially major shifts in political dynamics on the council.

City council members approve the city’s budget and consider ordinances as well as resolutions to issues that impact the lives of residents. There are many battles for open seats this round of elections, and up for grabs is the eventual council president election – formerly held by Council President Amy Brendmoen.

Here's a look at who is running so far.

Ward 1 (Frogtown, Summit-University, North End, Union Park):

Russel Balenger was the seat holder – not running in upcoming election

Ward 2 (West 7th Street, the West Side, Summit Hill, Payne-Phalen, Lowertown, downtown):

Rebecca Noecker (current council member)

Noval Noir

Peter K. Butler

Bill Hosko

Ward 3 (Highland Park and Macalester-Groveland):

Chris Tolbert was the seat holder – not running in upcoming election

Ward 4 (Hamline-Midway, Saint Anthony Park, Union Park, parts of Mac-Groveland and Como):

Mitra Jalali (current council member)

Robert Bushard

Ward 5 (North-Central St. Paul – Como, North End, Payne-Phalen):

Amy Brendmoen was the seat holder – not running in upcoming election

Ward 6 (East Side ward – Payne-Phalen)

Nelsie Yang (current council member)

Gary B. Unger

Ward 7 (East Side ward – Dayton's Bluff and Battle Creek)

Jane Prince was the seat holder – not running in upcoming election

Duluth

On the Duluth ballot this November is the mayoral race, six city councilor positions and three school board member openings. There are ten City Council candidates, including two incumbents; they are vying for five seats: two at large and one each for districts 4, 5 and 1.

The district 4 winner will complete the term of the late Renee Van Nett, who died in 2022 and incumbent Roz Randorf runs unopposed for district 3.

Here is a look at the race in Duluth.

City Councilor – At Large (2 seats):

Azrin Awal, Terese Tomanek and Noah Hobbs were seat holders – they are not running in the upcoming election

First District (eastern Duluth):

Third District (central Duluth):

Roz Randorf (current council member)

Fourth District (western and northern Duluth):

Tara Swenson

Nathaniel James Rankin

Salaam F. Witherspoon

Bruce Firmin Woodman

Howie Hanson

Fifth District (western Duluth):