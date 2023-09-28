Conagra Brands has paid more than $8 million for air quality violations at its fruit and vegetable processing plant in Waseca, Minn.

The Chicago-based packaged food company sells products under several iconic brands, including Birds Eye and Healthy Choice.

In a news release, the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency said Conagra released hydrogen sulfide above allowed levels more than 2,500 times at its vegetable processing facility in Waseca between 2020 and 2022.

The violations occurred between April and October each year, and were related to its operations and wastewater treatment, the agency said.

Grow the Future of Public Media MPR News is supported by Members. Gifts from individuals power everything you find here. Make a gift of any amount today to become a Member!

Hydrogen sulfide is a colorless gas with a strong odor of rotten eggs. It can be harmful to human health, including irritating the eyes and respiratory system. At higher levels, it can cause dizziness, headaches, weakness and convulsions, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Conagra paid a $1.25 million civil penalty, plus at least $7 million on new equipment to reduce hydrogen sulfide emissions, the MPCA said.

That included new piping and air filtration equipment, additional pumping stations and converting a leachate storage tank to an anaerobic selector, which breaks down organic waste with microorganisms.

The company agreed that if the project is successful, it will share details of the technology so other Minnesota facilities can use it.