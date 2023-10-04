Twins fans celebrate team's first playoff series win since 2002

The Minnesota Twins are heading to the American League Division Series in Houston, after winning Wednesday's game and sweeping the Toronto Blue Jays in a wild card series.

On Tuesday, the Twins won their first postseason game since 2004. And on Wednesday, they won again — their first playoff series win since 2002.

Minnesota Twins’ Edouard Julien (47) hits the ball during the American League wild-card baseball playoff series between the Twins and the Blue Jays on Wednesday. Kerem Yücel | MPR News

Longtime Twins fans Bill and Karina Gilbert of Prior Lake watched the Twins win Tuesday night on television, and decided they'd better watch the next game in person.

"It looked like it was a great time. And I think it's really important for the fans to show up and yell and let the team know that we're standing behind them,” Karina said.

As the two walked into Target Field last night, there was a lot of anticipation after seeing that first win.

"We've been thinking about going to a game all summer long. And finally, they're looking good and better. And I think that they got a chance to win,” Bill said.

At the gates, fans showed their tickets and grabbed the red Homer Hankies that stadium staff handed out.

Josh Zenner of St. Paul has been a Twins fan since he was a kid and the Twins won the 1987 World Series. He's been coming to games ever since.

"Haven't seen a whole lot of playoff games here. Never seen anything like we just saw, the Twins clinch a series at Target Field,” Zenner said. “So it's kind of like kind of a surreal feeling and in a way and like did this actually happen? And it did. It's incredible.”

Sixteen-year-old Grayson Hattlestead of Hopkins has been a Twins fan all of his life.

"I've seen probably eight Twins playoff games where they've lost my whole life,” Hattlestead said. “First one I'm ever at, and they won. And they clinch it. So that's pretty awesome. And the atmosphere is pretty sweet. everyone's cheering it's awesome."

Twins fans celebrate after the game between the Twins and the Blue Jays on Wednesday. Kerem Yücel | MPR News

The Twins and Blue Jays were locked into a scoreless stalemate through the first few innings.

That scoring drought ended in the fourth inning, when the Twins loaded the bases on two walks and a single. Carlos Correa knocked one run in with a single to center field. The Twins scored again when Willi Castro grounded into a double play.

The next inning, Toronto had its biggest threat, with men on second and third. Sonny Gray did a quick turnaround throw to second as Correa ran toward the base, and tagged the Blue Jays runner out. Gray said later that Correa had called for the throw, saying the third base coach couldn't hear because of crowd noise.

The Twins held on, with closer Jhoan Duran striking out the final batter, sending the crowd into a frenzy.

Starting pitcher Sonny Gray said during a postgame interview last evening that the crowd was fantastic.

“The crowd was incredible. They were incredible yesterday, they were incredible today from the moment I stepped on the mound an hour before the game to the moment,” Gray said. “They're probably still out there honestly. The crowd really, really, really helped us with that game today."

The Twins will play the Houston Astros in the best-of-five AL Division Series. That series starts Saturday in Houston.