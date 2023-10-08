Twins fans still hopeful after Game 1 loss

The Minnesota Twins lost 6-4 to the Houston Astros in Game 1 of their American League Division Series match-up.

A hopeful energy was still palpable at Target Field in Minneapolis, where hundreds of fans watched the away game on the big scoreboard screen and other screens throughout the park.

“We knew that they couldn't hear us but we were still cheering and rooting them on even from here,” said Joy Schwartz, who attended the watch party with her kids.

The Twins are hoping for their first American League Championship Series appearance in more than 20 years. They finally broke an 18-game postseason losing streak in the Wild Card round.

“It's nice to be — in a society when people are complaining a lot and don't get along, it's fun to see a community unite in something positive,” said Mario Olson, a longtime fan. “And it's been a while since we've been able to root for our team this passionately.”

Like many, he said he's hopeful the team will have better luck in Sunday's face-off.

Schwartz said it was amazing being among all the diehard fans and is planning on coming back for Game 2's watch party at Target Field.

Free tickets to the event are available on the Twins website.

Meanwhile, games 3 and 4 of the series will be played at Target Field. The team announced Saturday that the games are sold out, but that fans can check the team website in case some tickets become available in the upcoming days.