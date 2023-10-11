7 things for casual fans to know about this huge Minnesota Twins moment

Wednesday’s game against the Houston Astros is a pivotal moment for the Twins in the American League division playoffs. Tuesday’s loss to the Houston Astros means that the Twins must win to keep their playoff hopes alive.

If recent home games are reliable predictors, Twins fans at Target Field and across the state will be booming with excitement when the Twins take the field for Game 4.

1) What is happening?

The Twins are in the American League Division Series, or ALDS, which is best of 5 games. The first team to win three games wins the series.

The Twins lost Game 3 on Tuesday and will have to win Game 4 and Game 5 to win the series.

Grow the Future of Public Media MPR News is supported by Members. Gifts from individuals power everything you find here. Make a gift of any amount today to become a Member!

Game 3 inside Target Field Fullscreen Slide Previous Slide 26 of 26 Carlos Correa #4 of the Minnesota Twins hits the ball during Game 3 on Tuesday. Kerem Yücel | MPR News 1 of 26 Baseball fans wait in line outside Target Field before the ALDS Game 3 in Minneapolis. Kerem Yücel | MPR News 2 of 26 Jane Wilkens, pictured at Game 3 outside Target Field, has avidly followed Twins games since 1991. Kerem Yücel | MPR News Next Slide

2) Why is this such a big deal?

To get to the ALDS, the Twins won the AL Wild Card Series. It was the first post-season series the Twins won since 2002.

They advanced to the American League Division Series for the first time in 21 years.

3) Who is the main player to know?

To stay in it, the Twins have to win the next two games.

Wednesday, all eyes are on Twins pitcher Joe Ryan. Ryan will start for the Twins Wednesday. He needs to have a good start if the Twins are to win Game 4.

Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Joe Ryan delivers during the second inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs on May 13 in Minneapolis. Abbie Parr | AP

He started the season strong and was striking batters out. He suffered a dip in performance in June which he later disclosed was due to an injury. He was placed on the injured list, or the IL, and returned to the mound in early August.

Ryan looked good at times, striking hitters out, and he struggled at times, giving up lots of home runs. That’s going to be a challenge against the Astros power hitter Yordan Álvarez who had already hit four home runs against the Twins pitchers in this series. Ryan will need to close the door.

And, of course, the Twins will need lots of offense to beat the Astros, the reigning World Series champs.

4) If the Twins win Game 4 on Wednesday, what happens next?

If they win on Wednesday, they travel back to Houston for Game 5, tentatively scheduled for Friday night.

To win the ALDS, the Twins must win both games.

5) What happens if they win the ALDS?

Then the Twins would move on to the best-of-seven American League Championship Series. Should the Twins win on Wednesday and Friday, they will gain home field advantage and play the first two games of the ALCS at Target Field.

The Twins have not been to the ALCS since 1991. They won the ALCS in 1991.

6) Could the Twins go to the World Series?

Yes, that’s the point of this whole thing! The Twins last made it to the Worlds Series in 1991.

The Twins won their trips to the World Series in 1991 and 1987.

7) How can I watch Game 4 on Wednesday?

The game will start at 6 p.m. local time Wednesday. Watch it on FS1 or listen on News Talk 830 WCCO, KMNB 102.9 FM The Wolf and streamed on the Audacy app.