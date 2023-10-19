Three Minnesota Twins players among Gold Glove finalists

Three Minnesota Twins players are among the finalists for this year’s Gold Glove Awards.

The honors go to players judged to have the best fielding at their position.

The finalists include Twins shortstop Carlos Correa, who won the award in 2021 when he was with Houston and was a finalist last year with Minnesota.

And Twins starting pitchers Sonny Gray and Pablo Lopez are among the three finalists at that position. Neither has won the award before. Former Twins pitcher Jose Berrios is the other finalist at the pitching position in the American League.

The winners will be announced Nov. 5.

The Twins are hoping to have the team’s first Gold Glove winner since 2017 when both Brian Dozier and Byron Buxton won.

Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Pablo Lopez delivers during the first inning of a game against the Oakland Athletics on Sept. 27 in Minneapolis. Abbie Parr | AP file

Elsewhere in the major leagues, players who won last year and are among the 2023 finalists are Cleveland second baseman Andrés Giménez and left fielder Steven Kwan, Houston right fielder Kyle Tucker, Philadelphia catcher J.T. Realmuto, Arizona first baseman Christian Walker, Chicago Cubs shortstop Dansby Swanson and left fielder Ian Happ, and Los Angeles right fielder Mookie Betts, who played 107 games in right, 70 at second and 16 at shortstop.

Betts, who has won six straight Gold Gloves, also is a finalist at the utility role, a category added last year.

Voting is conducted among managers and up to six coaches from each team, who can’t select players on their own club. Since 2013, voting has been factored with a Society for American Baseball Research defensive index, which comprises about 25 percent of the total.

The utility category is based on SABR formula and additional defensive statistics.

Minnesota's Sonny Gray pitches during Game 2 of the Wild Card Series between the Toronto Blue Jays and the Twins at Target Field on Oct 4. Kerem Yücel | MPR News file

The finalists include:

American League

Pitcher: José Berríos (Toronto), Sonny Gray (Minnesota), Pablo López (Minnesota).

Catcher: Jonah Heim (Texas), Alejandro Kirk (Toronto), Adley Rutschman (Baltimore).

First base: Nathaniel Lowe (Texas), Ryan Mountcastle (Baltimore), Anthony Rizzo (New York).

Second base: Mauricio Dubón (Houston), Andrés Giménez (Cleveland), Marcus Semien (Texas).

Shortstop: Carlos Correa (Minnesota), Corey Seager (Texas), Anthony Volpe (New York).

Third base: Alex Bregman (Houston), Matt Chapman (Toronto), José Ramírez (Cleveland).

Left field: Austin Hays (Baltimore), Steven Kwan (Cleveland), Daulton Varsho (Toronto).

Center field: Kevin Kiermaier (Toronto), Luis Robert Jr. (Chicago), Julio Rodríguez (Seattle).

Right field: Adolis García (Texas), Kyle Tucker (Houston), Alex Verdugo (Boston).

Utility: Mauricio Dubón (Houston), Zach McKinstry (Detroit), Taylor Walls (Tampa Bay).

National League

Pitcher: Jesús Luzardo (Miami), Taijuan Walker (Philadelphia), Zack Wheeler (Philadelphia)

Catcher: Patrick Bailey (San Francisco), Gabriel Moreno (Arizona), J.T. Realmuto (Philadelphia)

First base: Freddie Freeman (Los Angeles), Carlos Santana (Milwaukee), Christian Walker (Arizona).

Second base: Nico Hoerner (Chicago), Ha-Seong Kim (San Diego), Bryson Stott (Philadelphia).