6 Minnesota school board races to watch for Election Day 2023
It’s an off-year for Minnesota school board races, with 29 districts holding regularly scheduled school board elections and 16 holding special elections to fill empty positions. But the competition for those approximately 100 open seats has been fierce in many places with nearly 200 candidates filing to run.
Some of the top issues gaining attention from this year’s candidates are parental involvement, curriculum selection and student discipline, among others.
MPR News surveyed candidates in six districts that have competitive races. Take a look at what candidates had to say about their campaigns.
1) Anoka-Hennepin (ISD 11)
2) Hastings (ISD 200)
3) Minnetonka (ISD 276)
4) Mounds View (ISD 621)
5) Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan (ISD 196)
6) South Washington County (ISD 833)
How do I find out which candidates and questions are on my ballot?
Enter your address information into the state’s ballot finder to view a sample of what you’ll be voting on, including the names of those running and any questions you’ll be casting a vote on.
