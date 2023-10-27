6 Minnesota school board races to watch for Election Day 2023

It’s an off-year for Minnesota school board races, with 29 districts holding regularly scheduled school board elections and 16 holding special elections to fill empty positions. But the competition for those approximately 100 open seats has been fierce in many places with nearly 200 candidates filing to run.

Some of the top issues gaining attention from this year’s candidates are parental involvement, curriculum selection and student discipline, among others.

Minnesota school boards and their powers 3 key questions, answered

MPR News surveyed candidates in six districts that have competitive races. Take a look at what candidates had to say about their campaigns.

Enter your address information into the state’s ballot finder to view a sample of what you’ll be voting on, including the names of those running and any questions you’ll be casting a vote on.

