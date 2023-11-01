Frosty frights: Your trick-or-treating photos from a chilly Minnesota Halloween

Updated: 8:40 a.m.
Some Minnesota trick-or-treaters had to incorporate winter jackets into their Halloween costumes as temperatures dipped into the mid-20s across much of the state Tuesday night.
And while it wasn’t the 1 to 3 feet of snow the state saw during the 1991 Halloween blizzard, much of Minnesota received a few inches of snow Tuesday morning, making the holiday seem more wintery.
We asked you to send us your photos of your Halloween costumes and here’s a selection of our favorites.
