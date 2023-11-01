Frosty frights: Your trick-or-treating photos from a chilly Minnesota Halloween

Some Minnesota trick-or-treaters had to incorporate winter jackets into their Halloween costumes as temperatures dipped into the mid-20s across much of the state Tuesday night.

And while it wasn’t the 1 to 3 feet of snow the state saw during the 1991 Halloween blizzard, much of Minnesota received a few inches of snow Tuesday morning, making the holiday seem more wintery.

We asked you to send us your photos of your Halloween costumes and here’s a selection of our favorites.

"My 3-year-old son, Emerson, wanted to be a toilet, so here he is! And his rainbow unicorn twin sister, Mougin," says Jeni Mougin of Crystal. Courtesy of Jeni Mougin

Ben Johnson as the beekeeper and Arlo (7), Eli (2) and Olin (11 months) as bumblebees in St. Bonifacius. "But one of these bumblebees is not like the others!" says mom Meghan Olson. Courtesy of Meghan Olson

"This is Margaret, she’s in a League of Her Own!" says Jim Nuessle. Courtesy of Jim Nuessle

The 1991 Halloween blizzard and 2023 Halloween snowstorm flank a long-suffering Minnesotan (from left to right, Kayla, Kali and Laura S. of Minneapolis). Courtesy of Laura Schwartz

Look out for HAMPURR VAMPURR! Beware of HAMZILLA, king of the monsters! Courtesy of Hampurrburgerhelper via Instagram

Middle Aged Ken is Kenough and Greta Gerwig on-set. Courtesy of Katie Howie

6-year-old Calvin from Blaine, Minn., is dressed up as a calculator. "It’s his favorite thing," says Jessica Rauschke. Courtesy of Jessica Rauschke

Rosie the Riveter is ready for trick-or-treaters and Harry Potter is bundled up this chilly Halloween to defeat Voldemort — and get some candy along the way! Courtesy of Brianna Thibodeau

Victoria and James Bell, with 10-month-old Jimmy, are dressed as characters from "The Magic School Bus" — Ms. Frizzle, Lizz and the bus. Courtesy of Victoria Bell

Izzy, in Duluth, is a witch. Courtesy of Mike Creger

S'more is ready to bark at trick-or-treaters in his "Halloween Hero" squirrel costume. Nicole Johnson | MPR News

Ashley Hejlik is "Karen" from Thief River Falls, Minn. Courtesy of Ashley Hejlik