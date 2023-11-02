Art Hounds: Art meets vinyl

Minneapolis art lover Ali Kennedy is a huge fan of the DaDa Duende Record Club, a subscription box by Twin Cities creators Chris and Hannah Lynch. Each quarter, subscribers receive a lathe-cut record hand-made by the Lynches, a glossy zine containing photography, poetry and other visual arts and a limited edition 8x8” print of one image from the zine.

“It looks like something you’d buy in a museum gift shop because it’s so beautifully put together,” says Kennedy.

According to Hannah Lynch, subscriptions are still available, and Volume Two will be released in late November/early December. The theme will be “Duende,” featuring the Minneapolis-based tango quartet The Charles Gorczynski Tango Quartet.

The accompanying book will feature work and photography by Alessandra Sanguinetti, Daniela Spector, Rachel Elise Thomas, Ashima Yadova, Dawn Surratt, paintings by Minneapolis artist Megan Bell and poetry by Kelly Gray.

To hear the music from the record club or to subscribe, visit the website.

Duluth-area artist and curator Wendy Savage is looking forward to the exhibit that opens at AICHO this weekend. “Mazinibii’igewininiwag: Two Woodland Artists” brings together the work of two Minnesota artists painting in the Woodlands Style, a style of art with brilliant colors that shows animals, plants and people as though through x-ray vision, revealing the internal organs.

Savage likens the effects of the color to stained glass, adding that the works often have religious connotations.

The two artists featured approach this style through different media. Gordon Coons is a self-taught painter and an enrolled member of the Lac Courte Oreilles Band of Lake Superior Ojibwe. He is a fumage artist who paints with smoke from burning cedar.

Paired with his work is digital art created by Steven StandingCloud, an enrolled member of the Red Lake Band of Chippewa Indians. Savage appreciates this combination of painting and digital work, all of it brilliantly colored.

There’s a catered artist reception this Saturday, Nov. 4, from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. The exhibit runs Monday through Friday, Nov. 6 – Dec. 29. It’s free and open to the public, and Savage says there’s easy parking, too.

John Sievers, trombonist of the jazz band the D’Sievers is looking forward to Mayo Clinic Presents: An Evening with Michael Feinstein on Saturday, Nov. 4. Sievers appreciates that this joint performance and learning opportunity celebrates the power of music for everyone, particularly for people living with dementia.

Feinstein is a singer and pianist an Ambassador of the American Songbook. He will perform and participate in a panel discussion called “Your Brain on Music,” which includes a neurologist and an Alzheimer’s researcher from Mayo Clinic.

Also part of the panel is Suzy Johnson, artistic director of Resounding Voices, a Rochester-based chorus for people living with dementia and their supporters. Resounding Voices will give a demonstration, and other dementia choirs, including the Minneapolis-based Giving Voice, will lead the audience in a sing-along.

The event is free, but space is limited and registration is required. Sat., Nov. 4 from 6 – 8 p.m.