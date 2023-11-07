'A long time coming': Red Lake unveils permanent location of its first charter school

By Daltyn Lofstrom, The Bemidji Pioneer

Monday, Nov. 6, will go down in Red Lake Nation history as a day that students get to call the Endazhi-Nitaawiging charter school their own.

Two years after breaking ground on what would become Red Lake’s first-ever charter school, Endazhi-Nitaawiging’s founders, tribal council members and others in the community congregated at the school on Wednesday for a ribbon-cutting ceremony followed by a morning of speeches, food, music and camaraderie.

Dancers make their way around the circle as a grand entry song is played during a grand opening event for the Endazhi-Nitaawiging Charter School on Wednesday in Red Lake. Annalise Braught | Bemidji Pioneer

Inside the walls of the school that will serve students in grades K-8, a welcome song gave way for various stakeholders to welcome others to the site and reflect on years of work that went into its opening.

“It was over a decade ago that we started looking at other charter schools, other immersion schools and how they can operate successfully,” Tribal Secretary Samuel Strong said, “so this dream has been a long time coming.”

The council, in collaboration with the Native American Community Academy Inspired Schools Network, set forth to build a school grounded in Ojibwe values as a way to immerse younger students in Indigenous knowledge and culture. As such, Endazhi-Nitaawiging — or “the place where it grows” — was realized.

As part of the planning stages, founding members drafted the school’s mission: “to prepare each student for college with an enhanced knowledge of the Ojibwe language, culture, leadership and environmental stewardship.”

They also crafted a vision statement, which aims to “create confident leaders grounded in their true inherent identities and to ensure that they are academically, socially and spiritually prepared to positively change the community and world.”

Red Lake Tribal Secretary Samuel Strong speaks during a grand opening event for the Endazhi-Nitaawiging Charter School on Wednesday. Annalise Braught | Bemidji Pioneer

“This school allows us to build our children to continue to build our way of life,” Strong said. “Most importantly, it keeps our kids home, keeps our kids here learning who we are. Learning about harvesting deer and wild rice, all of our traditional activities. Learning about the drum, coming together as a people and teaching that next generation of leaders.

“These kids that you see in this school will one day be sitting in these chairs,” Strong added while gesturing to chairs reserved for tribal council members, “and they’ll be guiding us to the future.”

Dancers make their way around the circle as an honor song is played during a grand opening event for the Endazhi-Nitaawiging Charter School in Red Lake. Annalise Braught | Bemidji Pioneer

New beginnings

Offering its first school year for 2022-2023, Endazhi-Nitaawiging operated out of a temporary site while construction took place on the permanent location.

With the official school building hosting students starting Monday, Endazhi-Nitaawiging Executive Director Nathaniel Taylor noted the highs and lows that went into such a project.

“This school was built with the best intentions. At the same time, it’s important to remember everything that our people had to go through to get here,” Taylor said. “It’s the thunderbird and the serpent. They balance each other out like yin and yang. There was a lot of blood, sweat and tears in this process.”

Endazhi-Nitaawiging Executive Director Nathaniel Taylor speaks during a grand opening event for the charter school on Wednesday in Red Lake. Annalise Braught | Bemidji Pioneer

Endazhi-Nitaawiging board member Sylvia Fred has worked alongside Taylor throughout the entire process. The pair met over 20 years ago and have been together through the trials and tribulations that have been thrown their way.

With the school offering a new beginning for several students, Wednesday’s ribbon-cutting presented yet another new beginning for Fred and Taylor.

Partway through Fred’s remarks, Taylor halted her to share some of Fred’s accolades.

“You guys (in the audience) will never know how much she’s done (for the school),” Taylor said. “She’s my other half, my better half. She’s the breadwinner in our relationship. We’ve been together 22 years, so I want to ask her to marry me one year from now.”

Taylor knelt down on one knee as cheering and applause reverberated throughout the school. In front of the crowd, Fred said “Yes,” with tears in her eyes and a big smile on her face.

Endazhi-Nitaawiging Executive Director Nathaniel Taylor interrupts his longtime partner Sylvia Fred’s speech to propose to her during a grand opening event for the charter school on Wednesday in Red Lake. Annalise Braught | Bemidji Pioneer

Collecting herself and continuing with her remarks, Fred noted the upliftment and encouragement the school will offer to students.

“We have services for our kids that have been Indigenized that really cater to them,” Fred mentioned. “When our kids leave here, they’re going to leave with love in their hearts.”

Other speakers of the morning included Tribal Chairman Darrell Seki Sr., Tribal Treasurer Vernell Lussier and several school board members along with other community members.

Red Lake Tribal Chairman Darrell Seki Sr. speaks during a grand opening event for the Endazhi-Nitaawiging Charter School on Wednesday in Red Lake. Annalise Braught | Bemidji Pioneer

’A beautiful feeling’

Following speeches, a drum group played an honor song as well as a song specifically for Endazhi-Nitaawiging. Attendees then enjoyed a meal of locally raised buffalo, wild rice and squash before embarking on tours of the school.

Attendees make their way through the food line during a grand opening event for the Endazhi-Nitaawiging Charter School on Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023, in Red Lake. Annalise Braught | Bemidji Pioneer

The school includes four wings dedicated to different grade levels. Arranged around a circular center, the hallways include painted murals depicting each of the four seasons. Ojibwe words and their English translations accompany each season’s painting.

Murals representing the four seasons are painted on each corner around the center of the Endazhi-Nitaawiging Charter School in Red Lake. Annalise Braught | Bemidji Pioneer

Used for the morning’s speeches and lunch, the center space includes the school’s logo designed into the floor. A traditional Ojibwe creation story inspired the logo design — a turtle with a piece of earth on its back.

Attendees milled about the building, excited for the impact Endazhi-Nitaawiging will aim to make, until the grand opening came to a close.

Attendees check out the second-grade classroom during a grand opening event for the Endazhi-Nitaawiging Charter School on Wednesday in Red Lake. Annalise Braught | Bemidji Pioneer

Attendees visit in the front entrance during a grand opening event for the Endazhi-Nitaawiging Charter School. Annalise Braught | Bemidji Pioneer

“Everything that was once a dream came to life,” Lussier said. “I’m so happy and thankful that our children have somewhere beautiful to call their own, somewhere they can be immersed in their language and in their culture. It’s just a beautiful feeling.”

More information on the charter school can be found at redlakecharterschool.com.

A flag raising ceremony is held ahead of a ribbon cutting for Endazhi-Nitaawiging, Red Lake’s first charter school, during a grand opening event on Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023, in Red Lake. Annalise Braught | Bemidji Pioneer



