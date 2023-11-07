Voters head to polls to shape leadership of Minnesota city halls, school boards

Hundreds of political candidates awaited the decisions of voters Tuesday, with dozens of city council seats and more than 100 school board seats hanging in the balance as well as ballot measures dealing with city taxes and classroom funding.

The odd-year election focused on municipal and school district governance was also a subtle tune-up for 2024 as groups tested themes and messages they plan to employ when the stakes are raised next year.

Fifteen cities are electing mayors, with Minnesota’s fourth and fifth largest cities – Bloomington and Duluth, respectively — atop the list. Incumbents are seeking new terms in both cities. Duluth Mayor Emily Larson is locked in an intense race with former state Sen. Roger Reinert; both are Democrats.

“I Voted” stickers are ready at Temple Israel polling station on Thursday. Kerem Yücel | MPR News

St. Louis Park and Golden Valley are assured new mayors as the current officeholders waved off re-election.

Minneapolis and St. Paul city councils are also guaranteed to get new members, although incumbents were also seeking new terms. The outcomes could dictate the direction of Minnesota’s two biggest cities around housing, public safety and other city services.

St. Paul voters also have a direct say in financing for roads and city parks through a proposed one percent sales tax increase on the ballot.

Voters cast their ballots at Temple Israel polling station in Minneapolis. Kerem Yücel | MPR News

On the school front, 60 districts had questions for capital project levies and operating levies on their local ballots.

South Washington County, the sixth largest district in the state, has three. Two of the questions are bond questions that, if approved, would mean the district could move forward with school building construction and renovation projects. One question involves a levy that would allow the school to upgrade cybersecurity and maintain technology infrastructure.

Makeup of district school boards are also a focal point. That’s in part because of a surge in spending and an infusion of ideological clashes in the campaigns.

For some voters, the act of voting is the main event.

Minnesota invited people with felony convictions back to the voting booth sooner than it had before, with a new law letting people vote so long as they aren’t currently incarcerated.

Groups spent months getting the word out, in hopes of building awareness and allaying fears among people with felony records who had long been on the outside of the system.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.