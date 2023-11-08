Minneapolis City Council President Jenkins survives strong election challenge

Minneapolis City Council President Andrea Jenkins narrowly defeated challenger Soren Stevenson to retain her 8th Ward seat.

Jenkins and Stevenson both fell short of reaching a majority of first-choice ballots Tuesday night in the city’s ranked choice voting system. Jenkins won by 38 votes in the tally of second-choice ballots, Minneapolis election officials confirmed on Wednesday.

Jenkins, 62, has headed the council the previous two years, a term that brought such contentious debates as a rent stabilization policy and the location of a new 3rd Precinct police building.

Stevenson, 29, ran on a platform of increasing police accountability, promoting affordable housing and addressing climate change. His run was spurred by an incident in 2020 where he lost his left eye and suffered other injuries after being shot with a police projectile during a peaceful protest following the murder of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer.

The 8th Ward race was the last contest to be decided. Races in the 6th and 7th Wards were also decided by tallying second choice ballots.

The city’s canvassing board meets next Monday to certify the results of all 13 races.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.