St. Paul voters say yes to 1 percent sales tax hike for parks, streets

St. Paul voters approved a 1 percent sales tax increase at the polls on Tuesday to help pay for park and street improvements.

The city estimates the sales tax would provide nearly $1 billion over the next 20 years.

In July, the St. Paul City Council voted to add the language to the ballot for voters to decide.

Critics worried that it would have a negative impact on local business.

Mayor Melvin Carter said a sales tax also helps spread the responsibility of cost onto nonresidents who drive through, work in or visit the city.

“I think people understand we have to invest significantly more and if we want better streets, which we all do, there is no other approach but to invest in them," said Carter.

Carter said roads are supposed to be reconstructed every 60 years, but when he took office, St. Paul's streets were on a 124-year reconstruction cycle.

The sales tax increase will take effect April 1.