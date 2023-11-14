Jersey colors announced for Minnesota's professional women's hockey team

Minnesota’s new professional women’s hockey team will take to the ice this winter sporting purple, black and white jerseys. The Professional Women’s Hockey League announced the jersey colors for its six teams Tuesday.

The team posted a video on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, debuting design on sweatshirts and jerseys. When the team plays on home ice, players will wear darker jerseys while their opponents will wear lighter jerseys, according to the league’s press release.

The team’s name hasn’t been announced yet, but The Athletic reports a trademark for the name Minnesota Superior was filed in October.

“There’s a lot of good names bouncing around there, so I’m just going to be patient and wait and see what happens,” the team’s coach, Charlie Burggraf, said in an interview on MPR News.

Training camps for the league start Wednesday. Burggraf said starting a new team in a new league has its challenges.

“We’re starting from zero. We have to make our team have an identity, and that will take some time because you gotta figure out how they play,” he said. “It’s actually quite an exciting opportunity because there’s a lot of good players there.”

The team includes Minnesotans and former University of Minnesota players Taylor Heise, Grace Zumwinkle, Kelly Pannek and Lee Stecklein.