Body of 2nd New Ulm canoeist found in northern Wisconsin

After more than two weeks of searching, crews have found the body of a second Minnesota man who went missing while canoeing in northwest Wisconsin last month.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said the body of 27-year-old Andrew DeRock was found Wednesday afternoon in Minong Flowage in Douglas County.

DeRock and 26-year-old Ryan Busch — both of New Ulm — had gone missing on Oct. 28 after their canoe capsized. Searchers found Busch's body last week.

The sheriff’s office said that weather conditions at the time of the incident were not considered a factor in the canoe capsizing, as conditions were calm and clear at the time.

Authorities said weather conditions and underwater obstacles did hinder search efforts over the past couple of weeks. The search involved multiple agencies from across the region, including the St. Louis County Rescue Squad from Minnesota.

Douglas County Sheriff Matt Izzard also acknowledged local businesses and residents in the Wascott, Wis., area who assisted searchers by keeping them fed and sheltered.

“The families truly appreciate the overwhelming support from the community,” Izzard wrote.

A visitation for Busch is planned for Sunday, ahead of a Monday funeral service in New Ulm.

A GoFundMe fundraiser set up to help support the families has raised more than $16,000.