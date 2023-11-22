Target is trying out item limits at some of its self-checkout lanes

Target says it’s testing out limits on the number of items allowed in self-checkout lanes at its stores.

In a statement, the Minneapolis-based retailer said the 10-items-or-fewer pilot program is underway for self-checkout lanes at select locations.

The company says it’s conducting the pilot “in order to reduce wait times and better understand guest preferences.”

In an earnings call earlier this month, Target officials said they’ve been focusing particular attention on the “front-of-store experience,” including checkouts — and they’ve found some customers turning away from self-checkout options.

“Because our guests tell us they enjoy interacting with our team, since we’ve refocused on the front-end experience, we’ve seen more than a 6 percentage point increase in the usage of full service lanes across the chain,” John Mulligan, Target executive vice president and chief operating officer, said on the call.