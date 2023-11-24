Amid White House bid, Rep. Dean Phillips says he won't seek re-election to 3rd District seat

Minnesota U.S. Rep. Dean Phillips announced Friday that he will not seek re-election next year, as he continues his presidential bid.

“After three terms it is time to pass the torch,” Phillips said in a statement issued by his House office.

Phillips was first elected to Congress from Minnesota’s 3rd District in 2018. The Democrat is in his third term representing the western Twin Cities suburbs.

Phillips last month launched a presidential bid, challenging President Joe Biden. At least two other Democrats had already announced their intent to run for Phillips’ House seat.

