At least one dead in house explosion, fire in South St. Paul

At least one person died in a house explosion and fire Thursday morning in South St. Paul.

That’s according to fire officials at the scene on the 1200 block of Ninth Avenue South — just south of Interstate 494.

Firefighters and crews from Xcel Energy remained at the scene as of mid-morning Thursday, several hours after the explosion and fire were reported. There’s no word yet on what caused the explosion.

South St. Paul police are asking people to avoid city streets in that area while emergency crews are on the scene.

