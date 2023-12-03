2 killed, 1 injured in early morning shooting in Minneapolis

Two men were shot and killed early Sunday morning in the Dinkytown neighborhood of Minneapolis.

The shootings occurred at about 2:15 a.m. in the 400 block of 14th Avenue Southeast. Both men were in their 20s.

A third male, also in his 20s, was transported to Hennepin County Medical Center with at least one gunshot wound that wasn't life threatening.

Minneapolis police say preliminary information indicates that an altercation between two groups of customers escalated to gunfire inside a store. The injured male with non-life threatening injuries was one of three employees inside the store.

Police believe the two deceased males and the injured employee are not University of Minnesota students.

The victims names have not been released.