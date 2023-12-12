Twin Cities Hmong artist and activist Tou Ger Xiong kidnapped and killed in Colombia

This story comes to you from Sahan Journal. MPR News is a partner with Sahan Journal and will be sharing stories between SahanJournal.com and MPRNews.org.

Twin Cities artist and activist Tou Ger Xiong was murdered Monday after being kidnapped in South America, according to a prepared statement from his family.

Xiong, 50, was killed while on a trip to Medellín, Colombia.

“It is with immense sadness that we share the heartbreaking news of the discovery of the body of our beloved family member,” the Xiong family statement reads. “Tou Ger Xiong was a cherished member of our family, and the pain of his loss is indescribable.”

Grow the Future of Public Media MPR News is supported by Members. Gifts from individuals power everything you find here. Make a gift of any amount today to become a Member!

Xiong’s kidnapping occurred during a date this past Sunday with a woman he had met on social media, according to El Colombiano, a daily newspaper in Colombia. A group of men kidnapped Xiong and contacted his family, asking for a $2,000 ransom, or 8 million Colombian pesos. They killed Xiong the next day, according to El Colombiano.

Xiong’s body was found outside of an apartment with more than a dozen stab wounds, El Colombiano reported. Police suspect he also suffered a nearly 60-foot fall.

Xiong had arrived in Colombia on November 29 to spend the holidays abroad, according to the newspaper.

“We are cooperating fully with law enforcement agencies who are diligently working to investigate this heinous crime,” the family statement reads. “We trust in their commitment to bringing those responsible to justice, and we implore anyone with information to come forward and assist in this effort.

Xiong was well-known in the Twin Cities community as a storyteller and activist.

In this file photo, community activist Tou Ger Xiong says the verdict shows that Minneapolis police officers discriminate against people of color. Tim Post | MPR News 2009

He was born in Laos in 1973. His father fought in the Secret War, and the family fled the country in 1975. For the next four years, they lived in a refugee camp in Thailand, then came to the United States as refugees.

Xiong grew up in St. Paul and later attended Humboldt High School, where he graduated as valedictorian of his class. He later received a political science degree from Carleton College in Northfield, Minnesota. In 2019, he was granted a Bush Fellowship to conduct antiracism and civic engagement work while earning a master’s degree in public affairs.

Throughout his adulthood, Xiong was frequently seen around town in his work as a comedian, artist, and activist. His activism for the Hmong community took him far from Minnesota as well.

In 2021, for example, he attended a rally in California for a Hmong man killed by law enforcement.

From MPR Archive Listen: A Hmong Us - Hmong comedian and entertainer Tou Ger Xiong

‘He was a rock star’

Yee Chang, a friend of Xiong for more than three decades, met Xiong when he was a teenager in the Upward Bound program. Chang at the time was a counselor for the program and a student at St. Olaf College in Northfield.

“He was a rock star, a social justice champion, a community advocate, a hero in every sense in the Hmong American community for over 30 years,” Chang told Sahan Journal. “For everyone who has been lucky enough to cross his path, call him a friend, or laughed and smiled because of his infectious and larger than life presence, Tou will forever be loved and remembered.”

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.