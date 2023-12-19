Charges: Lakeville man illegally entered Capitol on Jan. 6

A suburban Twin Cities man has been arrested and charged in connection with the breaching and sacking of the U.S. Capitol building on Jan. 6, 2021.

Federal prosecutors say Martin James Cudo, 43, of Lakeville illegally entered the Capitol with thousands of other supporters of then-president Donald Trump as the U.S. House of Representatives met to finalize the election of Trump’s challenger, President Joe Biden.

A former high school classmate tipped off the FBI after the classmate saw a selfie allegedly posted by Cudo on a social media site the day after the insurrection.

The criminal complaint contains a copy of what authorities say is that photo as well as still images from closed circuit cameras purporting to show Cudo wearing a “Trump 45” cap in various sections of the Capitol building.

Court documents show Cudo was arrested Monday in Lakeville.

Charges include illegal entry and disorderly conduct. The court docket does not yet list an attorney.

Cudo is the 14th Minnesotan charged so far in connection with the Jan. 6 insurrection.