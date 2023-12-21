MPR News staff share their favorite albums and EPs of 2023

We generally leave the music recommendations to our sister stations, The Current and YourClassical, but MPR News staff listened to a lot of music in 2023. Here are some of their favorite albums and EPs that came out this year.

Dessa, ‘Bury the Lede’

Earlier this year, I interviewed Dessa about her new album, “Bury the Lede,” and have continued to enjoy it since! My favorite track, “Blush,” gives me such nostalgia and reminds me of coming-of-age movies and what it means to finally learn to love yourself.

Jacob Aloi, arts reporter

Michael Medrano, ‘LoveSexDrugs’

This “pop prince” became a staple in my rotation for his exciting music that gives the energy of a really good and slightly messy night out with friends.

Grow the Future of Public Media MPR News is supported by Members. Gifts from individuals power everything you find here. Make a gift of any amount today to become a Member!

As an artist who recently became an indie artist, Medrano has been working on taking control of his narrative and reflecting his journey through his sound. He reminds me that you have a dance party followed by a good cry followed by a dance party.

Denzel Belin, newsroom coordinator

Zach Bryan, ‘Zach Bryan’ and Amaarae, ‘Fountain Baby’

“Zach Bryan” because it makes you feel like you’re back on a hammock swinging on your grandma’s porch on a summer day and “Fountain Baby” because it's pure, rowdy fun.

Ngoc Bui, All Things Considered producer

Nur-D, ‘Crush’ and Ice Spice, ‘Like..?’

From a Minnesota-based artist, my favorite is “Crush” by Nur-D. I’ve seen him perform songs from the album a few times this year, and every time it’s glorious. This album is smooth, catchy, funky, silly and serious. A vibe on being in love with others and yourself.

My absolute favorite of 2023 would be “Like..?” by Ice Spice. In less than a year, she rose from being a random rapper on the internet to one of the top artists of 2023. Every song on her EP is a bop. It’s fun and confidence boosting, imo.

Feven Gerezgiher, MPR News reporter/producer

Laufey, ‘Bewitched’

As is true for many parents, my favorite 2023 EP came to me via one of my kids. My 15-year-old daughter introduced me to Icelandic-Chinese singer-songwriter Laufey and her September album “Bewitched,” and I was immediately obsessed.

It’s modern jazz with a bossa nova glaze, and lyrics that speak to unrequited love — like these from her runaway hit “From the Start.”

Don’t you notice how I get quiet when there’s no one else around? Me and you and awkward silence Don’t you dare look at me that way I don’t need reminders that you don’t feel the same

Perfect for teenagers and their parents who are looking for smart and reassuring words and melodies.

Her October show at the Fitzgerald Theater sold out immediately. Laufey, come back to Minnesota – maybe in January! You know we can vibe over winter. Until then, I’ll be here listening, bewitched.

Kelly Gordon, producer

Ruel, ‘4th Wall’

Twenty-one-year-old Australian artist Ruel released his debut album “4th Wall” in 2023. I’ve been following his music since 2017 when he put out his first single. “4th Wall” is moody, atmospheric and emotional, making for an immersive listening experience.

The lyrics are relatable to younger audiences figuring out their identity with song titles like “GROWING UP IS ____” and “YOU AGAINST YOURSELF,” but that message extends to most everyone reevaluating life post-COVID pandemic.

Gracie Stockton, Morning Edition producer

Reneé Rapp, ‘Snow Angel’; Mitski, ‘The Land Is Inhospitable and So Are We’; boygenius, ‘The Record’; Olivia Rodrigo, ‘GUTS’

Reneé Rapp, “Snow Angel”: I have really been enjoying this album and am so mad I missed her tour date here. Reneé is the star of HBO Max’s “Sex Lives of College Girls” and the upcoming “Mean Girls” musical movie. She has flawlessly transitioned to music in a way many actors have struggled to do.

Mitski, “The Land Is Inhospitable and So Are We”: Mitski's music always feels like a moody girl daydream. She isn’t trying to be the most famous artist and I respect that. She caters to a niche and loyal fanbase.

boygenius, “The Record”: My favorite trio are back for their first full album. I visited Electric Fetus for MPR News during a listening party of “The Record” and just the feelings of girlhood, heartbreak, friendship — it was overwhelming in the best way.

Olivia Rodrigo, “GUTS” – I would be fake if I did not mention “GUTS.” Sophomore albums are hard and oftentimes artists enter the slump, but Olivia remained supreme. She enters a soft girl punk era that is hard to replicate in 2023. Her music always makes me miss being 19.

Sam Stroozas, digital producer