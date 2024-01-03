Minnesota's new pro women's hockey team wins its debut game

Minnesota’s new Professional Women’s Hockey League team won its debut game on Wednesday night, beating host Boston 3-2.

Taylor Heise, the league’s No. 1 overall pick, scored the first goal in Minnesota history — and the first league goal scored on American ice — early in the first period.

It was part of a strong start for Minnesota, with Sophia Kunin also scoring within the first eight minutes of the game.

Boston’s first goal came from Theresa Schafzahl in the second period, and Minnesota responded with its third goal from Grace Zumwinkle shortly after. Megan Keller scored the second goal for Boston in the third period, making for a close game in the last couple minutes.

Grow the Future of Public Media MPR News is supported by Members. Gifts from individuals power everything you find here. Make a gift of any amount today to become a Member!

Boston's Theresa Schafzahl (left) shoots past Taylor Heise of Minnesota to score a goal during the second period of the PWHL game. Maddie Meyer | Getty Images

Minnesota’s goalie Nicole Hensley made 33 saves in the opening night.

Nicole Hensley #29 of Minnesota tends net against Boston during the second period of the PWHL game at Tsongas Center. Maddie Meyer | Getty Images

Fans at a watch party in Minneapolis were excited to see women playing the sport on the professional level, including Carolyn Ross, who coaches women’s club hockey at the University of Minnesota.

Jackie Douda waits for puck drop during a watch party for Minnesota's first game in the inaugural season of the Professional Women's Hockey League Wednesday at the The Women's Club of Minneapolis. Nicole Neri for MPR News

“When I was growing up, there were Olympians that we could look up to, but there was no professional future for women’s sports,” Ross said. “It's crazy, I watch these people on TV. They’re my heroes, even though they’re younger than me, and so it’s just really cool to be part of this.”

64-year-old Jean Buckley said she played club hockey at the University of Minnesota in the 1970s, and said the sport has come a long way.

Valerie Johnson, right, and Lois Carlson, left, talk and joke just before puck drop during a watch party for Minnesota's first game. Nicole Neri for MPR News

“We used to have to drive in a university van out east to be able to play the out east teams,” Buckley said. She said now the team flies when they play teams on the eastern side of the country.

Jackie Douda of St. Paul has season tickets for the new team and plans to be at the home opener on Saturday. Minnesota will play Montreal at the Xcel Energy Center.

“I like supporting women’s sports of all kinds. (We) have Lynx season tickets, we went to some Aurora games last year. We’re really excited about this inaugural season,” Douda said.