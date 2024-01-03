Minnesota's new pro women's hockey team wins its debut game
Minnesota’s new Professional Women’s Hockey League team won its debut game on Wednesday night, beating host Boston 3-2.
Taylor Heise, the league’s No. 1 overall pick, scored the first goal in Minnesota history — and the first league goal scored on American ice — early in the first period.
It was part of a strong start for Minnesota, with Sophia Kunin also scoring within the first eight minutes of the game.
Boston’s first goal came from Theresa Schafzahl in the second period, and Minnesota responded with its third goal from Grace Zumwinkle shortly after. Megan Keller scored the second goal for Boston in the third period, making for a close game in the last couple minutes.
Minnesota’s goalie Nicole Hensley made 33 saves in the opening night.
Fans at a watch party in Minneapolis were excited to see women playing the sport on the professional level, including Carolyn Ross, who coaches women’s club hockey at the University of Minnesota.
“When I was growing up, there were Olympians that we could look up to, but there was no professional future for women’s sports,” Ross said. “It's crazy, I watch these people on TV. They’re my heroes, even though they’re younger than me, and so it’s just really cool to be part of this.”
64-year-old Jean Buckley said she played club hockey at the University of Minnesota in the 1970s, and said the sport has come a long way.
“We used to have to drive in a university van out east to be able to play the out east teams,” Buckley said. She said now the team flies when they play teams on the eastern side of the country.
Jackie Douda of St. Paul has season tickets for the new team and plans to be at the home opener on Saturday. Minnesota will play Montreal at the Xcel Energy Center.
“I like supporting women’s sports of all kinds. (We) have Lynx season tickets, we went to some Aurora games last year. We’re really excited about this inaugural season,” Douda said.