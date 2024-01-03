Seven people — including six children — hospitalized after St. Paul house fire

A house fire early Wednesday morning in St. Paul’s Payne-Phalen neighborhood sent an adult and six children to the hospital — some in critical condition.

The St. Paul Fire Department said the fire broke out around 1:30 a.m. at a home on the 1200 block of Arkwright Street North. That’s just north of Maryland Avenue.

The department said several people rescued from the home required immediate CPR and intervention from paramedics. All seven were taken to Regions Hospital.

Investigators are looking into the cause of the fire but said it is not considered suspicious.

They said the fire was extinguished and crews were on scene for about two and a half hours. No emergency responders were injured.

St. Paul fire officials are set to release more information at a news conference on Wednesday morning.