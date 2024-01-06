1 injured in St. Paul officer-involved shooting

A St. Paul Police officer shot and injured a man during a confrontation early Saturday morning, according to a city press release.

The incident happened in the 400 block of Thomas Avenue West after midnight. Police say they were responding to an alleged sexual assault by a man with a handgun. Officers helped a woman leave an apartment, and she was not injured in the shooting.

A short time later, police say a man “charged out of the apartment at them and shots were fired by one officer, which struck the man in the arm.”

The injured man was transported to Regions Hospital and is expected to survive.

The officers involved were wearing body cameras that were activated at the time of the shooting.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating.