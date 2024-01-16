Slowly warming this week; much warmer next week

The cold will linger this week but the worst is definitely behind us. We have a couple of light snow chances this week then temperatures rapidly warm up for next week.

Remaining chilly this week

Wind chill warnings in southwestern Minnesota and wind chill advisories for the rest of the state are set to expire at noon Tuesday. Wind chill values will still be cold through the day, just not as dangerously so.

Forecast wind chills through the day Tuesday National Weather Service

High temperatures should be above zero for most of Minnesota except for far northeastern Minnesota Tuesday afternoon. We should also see sunshine in southern Minnesota.

Forecast highs Tuesday National Weather Service

It’ll be cold again overnight Tuesday night but less so than last night. The Twin Cities may not drop below zero.

Forecast lows Tuesday night National Weather Service

Highs Wednesday will again be mostly in the single digits to possibly even 10 degrees in the Twin Cities.

Forecast highs Wednesday National Weather Service

We do have a couple chances of light snow. The first is Tuesday into Tuesday night for northern Minnesota. Another will come Thursday for southwestern Minnesota.

Both snowfalls look pretty minor but some models do drop an inch or a little more for southwestern Minnesota Thursday.

Forecast snowfall Tuesday into Tuesday night north and Thursday southwest National Weather Service

Big warmup ahead

The upward temperature trend will be very slow this week but by Sunday seasonable temperatures return and most of next week looks above freezing for highs in southern Minnesota.

7-day forecast highs for the Twin Cities area National Weather Service

The eight to 14-day outlook from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Climate Prediction Center calls for a 70 to 80 percent likelihood of above-normal temperatures.

Temperatures in the 30s next week will be 50 degrees warmer than the readings we saw just a day or two ago.