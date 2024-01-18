Hastings City Council urges cease-fire, humanitarian aid in Gaza

The Hastings City Council unanimously approved a resolution this week calling for a cease-fire in the war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza.

The resolution passed on Tuesday also urges the U.S. government to increase humanitarian aid to residents there.

The resolution signed by more than 40 residents calls on the Biden administration to “immediately call for and facilitate de-escalation and a cease-fire in the conflict.”

It also calls on the administration to “promptly send and facilitate the entry of humanitarian assistance — at the scale needed — into Gaza.”

The resolution condemned all forms of racism, bigotry and discrimination.

“It does not take sides in the conflict,” said Hastings resident Tom Bullington as he presented the resolution to the council. “The resolution simply calls for the bombing to stop and for all parties involved to move forward in a constructive way to end the bloodshed and ensure those caught in the middle can drink clean water, have sufficient food, and start the process of moving home to rebuild.”

Council member Angie Haus said she heard from many local residents urging her to support the resolution.

“It really shows how much our community cares not only about our community but around others and our neighbors as well,” said Haus, speaking before the vote.

Hastings council member Jen Fox made the motion to approve the resolution.

“I just want to thank all of our community members who have come out to hold us accountable to our power. We have voices and it’s incredibly important for us to stand up for what is right,” said Fox.

The Minneapolis City Council is expected to consider a similar resolution next week.

The council deferred action on a Gaza cease-fire resolution presented at a meeting earlier this month.