Western Minnesota man charged for alleged threats against U of M

A western Minnesota man faces three felony charges after allegedly making online threats against the University of Minnesota last week.

Joseph Mark Rongstad, 41, of Watson was charged Wednesday in Chippewa County. He faces two counts of threats of violence, as well as a count of possessing ammunition after a previous felony conviction. He remained in the Chippewa County Jail on Thursday.

Rongstad is accused of making a series of threatening posts on a Facebook page for his business on Jan. 10 and 11.

According to the complaint, he wrote in one of the posts that he was heading to the Twin Cities campus to kill people “to try to defend your freedom America.”

The posts also threatened local officials in Chippewa County.

The posts prompted U of M officials to ask people to stay away from the Twin Cities campus on Jan. 11. They issued an all-clear once it was determined that Rongstad was still at his home in Watson, about 125 miles from the U of M campus. He was arrested on the afternoon of Jan. 11, after a standoff of several hours.

The West Central Tribune reported that at least three western Minnesota school districts also took extra safety measures on Jan. 11 because of what Rongstad allegedly posted on social media, though no threats were directed at those schools.

Investigators found several boxes of ammunition in Rongstad’s home, which they said he was not allowed to have due to past felony convictions. They also found written letters that were seen in the Facebook posts, the complaint alleges.

The complaint said Rongstad later told investigators he didn’t intend to carry out the threats, but wanted to get attention from local and federal law enforcement agencies.

Rongstad is a former mayor of Watson and allegedly referred to “catching onto government stuff,” including mind control and shadow government, the complaint states. The West Central Tribune also reported Rongstad had previously been civilly committed.

Court records show bail for Rongstad was set at $1 million on Thursday. He’s due back in court on Feb. 14.