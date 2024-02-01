1 of 6 children severely injured in St. Paul fire leaves hospital

One of the surviving children from a St. Paul house fire that killed four siblings has been released from the hospital.

The Jan. 3 fire on Arkwright Street left six children and their mother critically injured. Four of the children, all age 5 or younger, later died at a hospital.

The father and husband of the victims, Pa Cheng Vang, reported in an online update Thursday that his surviving daughter is now out of the hospital. His surviving son is out of intensive care. His wife remains hospitalized.

Deputy Chief and Chief Fire Investigator Roy Mokosso said earlier in January that he suspects an unattended candle started a fire in the living room. Vang was at work at the time of the fire.

An online fundraiser for the family has raised $493,935 as of Thursday at noon, and the St. Paul Fire Department responders said on Jan. 13 they were committed to donate $10,000 to the family.