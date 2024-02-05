History

Event, park expansion to mark 100th anniversary of Milford mine disaster

Kirsti Marohn
Brainerd, Minn.
Milford Mine Memorial Park is dedicated to the 41 miners killed in 1924.
Milford Mine Memorial Park is dedicated to the 41 miners who were killed in Minnesota’s worst mining disaster, in 1924, when water and mud submerged a 200-foot deep iron ore mine near the town of Crosby in a matter of minutes. Miners marked with an X were killed in the disaster.
Cuyuna Country Heritage Preservation Society

Monday marks the 100-year anniversary of Minnesota’s deadliest mining disaster.

On Feb. 5, 1924, 48 miners were finishing up their shift at the Milford mine near Crosby, when a mine shaft about 170 feet underground collapsed, rapidly flooding the mine with water and mud.

Only seven of the men made it the surface. It remains the worst mining disaster in Minnesota history.

The Cuyuna Iron Range Heritage Network plans to commemorate the tragedy with an event at 7 p.m. Monday at Crosby-Ironton High School.

The site of the mine disaster, about 4 miles north of Crosby, is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Crow Wing County created the Milford Mine Memorial Park dedicated to the miners who died. It was completed in 2017.

The county is currently expanding the park by adding walking trails, interpretive signs and boardwalks. A grand opening is planned this summer.

