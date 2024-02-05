Shuster, Peterson teams win U.S. curling championships

John Shuster and Tabitha Peterson, two curling teams with strong Minnesota ties and former Olympians, took home the national championship Sunday.

Shuster’s team beat Duluth-based team Korey Dropkin 11-6 in the championship match after losing to Drokin in the first round of the tournament play 5-9. The team finished the tournament with a 9-1 record.

Shuster’s team — the same team that competed in the 2022 Winter Olympics — includes John Landsteiner of Duluth, Matt Hamilton of McFarland, Wis., and Chrys Plys of Duluth.

Peterson’s team finished the match 10-5 over Sarah Anderson’s team. Their team finished the tournament with an 8-1 record, only losing their opening game against Anderson in the round robin qualifying round.

Three players on Peterson’s team have also represented the U.S. in the Olympics: Rebecca Hamilton of McFarland, Wis., and Peterson’s sister Tara Peterson of Eagan. Cory Thiesse of Duluth joined the team in the national championship bid.

The 2024 U.S. Curling Championship was held Jan. 27 through Feb. 4 in East Rutherford, N.J. On both women and men tournaments, teams have players connected to Minnesota, Wisconsin and North Dakota.