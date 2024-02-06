Education

St. Paul schools teachers union set to vote on whether to strike

Elizabeth Shockman
St. Paul
St. Paul educators rally on day of strike.
St. Paul educators rally in March 2020 at Global Arts Plus-Upper Campus on the first day of what became a three-day strike. The St. Paul Federation of Educators said Tuesday its members will vote Feb. 15 on whether to authorize a strike.
Nina Moini | MPR News file

The St. Paul Federation of Educators says its members will vote next week on whether to authorize a strike against the school district.

The union said Tuesday that its leaders voted unanimously late Monday to authorize a Feb. 15 strike vote for all three bargaining groups, teachers, educational assistants and school and community service professionals.

Like many teacher groups in the state, St. Paul educators have been working without a contract since July of last year.

Teachers came close to a strike during the last bargaining cycle in 2022 before coming to a deal with the district. Union members did strike in 2020 but only for three days before reaching agreement.

This is a developing story; check back for more reporting.

