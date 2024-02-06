St. Paul schools teachers union set to vote on whether to strike
The St. Paul Federation of Educators says its members will vote next week on whether to authorize a strike against the school district.
The union said Tuesday that its leaders voted unanimously late Monday to authorize a Feb. 15 strike vote for all three bargaining groups, teachers, educational assistants and school and community service professionals.
Like many teacher groups in the state, St. Paul educators have been working without a contract since July of last year.
Teachers came close to a strike during the last bargaining cycle in 2022 before coming to a deal with the district. Union members did strike in 2020 but only for three days before reaching agreement.
This is a developing story; check back for more reporting.
