St. Paul schools teachers union set to vote on whether to strike

The St. Paul Federation of Educators says its members will vote next week on whether to authorize a strike against the school district.

The union said Tuesday that its leaders voted unanimously late Monday to authorize a Feb. 15 strike vote for all three bargaining groups, teachers, educational assistants and school and community service professionals.

Like many teacher groups in the state, St. Paul educators have been working without a contract since July of last year.

Teachers came close to a strike during the last bargaining cycle in 2022 before coming to a deal with the district. Union members did strike in 2020 but only for three days before reaching agreement.

This is a developing story; check back for more reporting.