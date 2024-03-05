Facebook, Instagram, Messenger and Threads back after widespread outage

Meta’s Facebook, Instagram, Threads and Messenger platforms are back after users experienced login issues Tuesday morning.

Internet traffic observer Down Detector reported vast outages on several Meta platforms Tuesday. The problems were reported across the world, suggesting that the outage could be global.

London-based internet monitoring firm Netblocks said on X that the four Meta platforms were “currently experiencing outages related to login sessions in multiple countries.” But the firm, which advocates for internet freedom, said there was no sign of “country-level internet disruptions or filtering,” which are typically imposed by governments.

After acknowledging the issues on X, Andy Stone, Meta's head of communications then said: “We resolved the issue as quickly as possible for everyone who was impacted, and we apologize for any inconvenience.”