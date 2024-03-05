The Minnesota High School Boys State Hockey Tournament starts Wednesday and runs through Saturday.

The four-day tournament brings teams and fans from all corners of the state, and has gained a national following over the years, with top plays from the tournament often appearing on ESPN and, of course, an amazing display of hockey hair.

It is also a showcase of some of the best players in Minnesota hockey.

In the Class AA tournament, Chanhassen is making its first tournament ever, after beating the number one ranked team in the state and defending state champions Minnetonka, in section finals. Edina is making its 37th trip to the state tournament, of which it has won 13 state titles.

In the Class A tournament, perennial powerhouse Hermantown is back, with the number one seed in the tournament. Mahtomedi is back after winning last year’s tournament, and Warroad is again in the tournament. Seven of the Class A tournament teams were ranked in the top ten at the end of the season.

Wednesday, Class A tournament

11 a.m. - New Ulm vs. Warroad

1 p.m. - Northfield vs. St. Cloud Cathedral

6 p.m. - Alexandria Area vs. Hermantown

8 p.m. - Orono vs. Mahtomedi

Thursday, Class AA Tournament

11 a.m. - Rochester Century/John Marshall vs. Chanhassen

1 p.m. - Cretin-Derham Hall vs. Centennial

6 p.m. - Elk River/Zimmerman vs. Edina

8 p.m. - Grand Rapids vs. White Bear Lake

The Semifinals will be held for both Class A and AA on Friday starting at 11 a.m.

The Class A Championship will be held at noon Saturday. The Class AA Championship will be at 7 p.m. Saturday.

Consolation rounds will be held at Aldrich Arena in Saint Paul.

Quarterfinals, semifinals and the championships will all be streamed live on 45TV and can be streamed online.

It will be Lou Nanne’s last year as a broadcaster for the state tournament, something he’s been doing for the last 60 years.