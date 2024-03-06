Big Kandiyohi Lake campground to operate as investigation of human remains find continues

Operations at the Big Kandiyohi Lake campground will continue as normal after a pre-construction survey found evidence of a burial ground.

Kandiyohi County applied for a DNR grant back in 2021 to build a new bath house and shelter at the popular campground. Part of the process involved completing a cultural resource survey. Workers found human remains and artifacts at the site.

As is required by under Minnesota’s Private Cemeteries Act, the county contacted the Minnesota Indian Affairs Council to oversee what happens next.

In a statement MIAC said it is working closely with Kandiyohi County Park staff, tribal historic preservation officers and other stakeholders to help the park create a cemetery management plan to help “move forward in a respectful and appropriate manner.”

Kandiyohi County Administrator Kelsey Baker said the camping and boating season will continue as normal. A maintenance agreement will be brought in front of the county board, MIAC and the Big Lake Kandiyohi Park on March 19.

“As of right now, we’re hoping to have the longevity stay consistent within the park and just be respectful and try to work around some of the conditions now that we’re being held to,” Baker said.

She indicated she hopes the work with MIAC and the DNR will still allow for the updating of the parks amenities.

The 80 site campground has been in use for more than 60 years and is popular with visitors.