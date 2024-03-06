U.S. Olympic sailor from Minnesota qualifies for Paris 2024
Lara Dallman-Weiss will compete in first mixed-gender sailing event at Olympic Games
Olympic sailor Lara Dallman-Weiss qualified after winning the U.S. Olympic Team Trials in January with her teammate Stuart McNay of Providence Rhode Island.
After winning the U.S. Olympic trials competition in January, Dallman-Weiss and McNay qualified to represent the U.S. during the 470 World Championship on Sunday, held in Palma De Mallorca, Spain. Their team finished the event in 26th place and the top North American boat at the world championship.
It will be the second time Dallman-Weiss will compete for Team USA. Her first trip was to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, where she placed 12th in the women’s 470 with Nikki Barnes. McNay has been to the Olympics four times before, competing in the men’s 470.
They’ll also compete in the first mixed-gender sailing event for the Olympics: a first-time event mirrored by the fact that the Paris games will have full gender parity for female and male athletes, with quotas equally distributed for teams 50:50.
Paris continues a tradition of advancing gender equity in the Olympic Games. The Paris Games in 1900 were the first to allow women to compete.
