Watch live: President Joe Biden delivers State of the Union address

President Joe Biden delivers his final State of the Union before the 2024 election on at 8 p.m. on March 7. Follow the address and analysis with NPR reporters in the studio and on Capitol Hill.

The White House and Biden campaign are going to use the State of the Union speech to make an affirmative case for his reelection.

So far, his campaign message has largely focused on stopping Trump. But the SOTU speech will paint a picture of what voters would get in a second term from Biden. He will be aiming his remarks beyond the members of Congress sitting in the chamber, aiming squarely at the Democratic voters and persuadable independents that he needs to turn out in November.

And it’s a message he’s likely to repeat on the campaign trail again and again as the campaign seeks to rebuild the coalition that helped Biden win the White House in 2020.