Crosby-Ironton school officials say they’ve taken disciplinary action against some students for their behavior during a girls’ high school basketball game Wednesday night.

Crosby-Ironton defeated Duluth Marshall in the Class 2A section semifinal game in Cloquet.

Social media posts described Crosby-Ironton student fans taunting a Duluth Marshall player who has gone public about her mental health challenges.

Crosby-Ironton Superintendent Jamie Skjeveland said the school district investigated the incident and took “appropriate action” against a handful of students who were involved, but data practices laws limit what he can disclose.

Skjeveland said the school district doesn’t condone such behavior.

“We have great kids here, and we’ll stand by our kids every time,” he said. “If we have a kid or two or three or a handful that have made a mistake, we’re going to take care of that and we’re going to make sure that they correct that mistake and that they learn from it.”

Crosby-Ironton High School Principal Jennifer Strom planned to address students over the PA system Friday afternoon.

“I think it’s definitely a learning experience for us,” Strom said. “And we’re going to utilize it as such to inform our kids about the effects that they can have with their words, and just our expectations for their behaviors moving forward.”