Hockey fans celebrate 80 years of high school boys hockey tournament

The Minnesota State High School League boys hockey tournament is in its 80th year here in St. Paul. Teams from across the state are battling it out to get into the championship.

For some, the boys state high school hockey tournament is a lifelong tradition.

“Since 1954,” said Wayne Benson, who lives in Edina, but grew up in Minneapolis. “There’s nothing more exciting than watching these kids play. And the way that they get their camaraderie. And it’s just, it’s a joy.”

Benson also played in the state tournament. In 1957, he was a goalie for Minneapolis South. He remembers it all like it was yesterday, easily rattling off the scores and highlights from each game.

“We probably had, maybe luckily, a couple thousand people or so, and to now come and see 18,000-19,000 people,” he said. “It’s pretty exciting.”

It is an event that keeps the same fans coming back year after year.

Alexa Barstad, a student at New Ulm High School, holds cardboard photographs during the game between New Ulm and Warroad at the Minnesota High School Boys State Hockey Tournament at Xcel Energy Center on Wednesday. Kerem Yücel | MPR News

There are teams who are back every tournament, and the teams that have never been here, there are fading dynasties and new ones being built, and there are fans who are seeing their first tournament, and those who’ve been coming for years.

For the Chanhassen Storm, the hope is to build a new tradition. This is the team’s first-ever trip to the state tournament.

“It’s just been wild, surreal,” said Ty Uhlenkamp, whose son, Gavin, is a senior forward and a candidate for Mr. Hockey. The team was an underdog in its section, but beat Minnetonka, the favorite in the section, to make it to state. “It’s been a long week — longest week I’ve had — but it’s just been a fun ride.”

Uhlenkamp said watching his son play in front of a huge tournament crowd yesterday — and score a goal — was surreal.

“I always hoped he’d have this chance to do that,” he said. “Now, actually seeing him on the big stage. It’s just been awesome to watch.”

In the stands, students cheer on their schools, wearing their school colors and the sound of student bands fill the arena.

The secondary tournament, as always, is the hockey hair.

It came up during Hermantown's post-game press conference Wednesday. While most players opt for the mullet or feathered flow, one student showed up with a closely cropped cut with leopard spots dyed into his hair.

“He sent a picture in our group chat. And we’re like, do it and he’s like, ‘Alright, why not?’” said one of the hockey players.

There have been blowouts, but also close games. In 2A action last night, Grand Rapids beat White Bear Lake 2-1 on a last second goal. And in the afternoon, Cretin-Derham Hall and Centennial battled through two overtimes until Cretin sophomore forward Max Anderson took a pass from his teammate on a 2 on 1 and put the puck in the top right corner, giving the Raiders the win.

“I kind of blacked out on that one,” Anderson said. “But once my buddy, my good buddy, Nate Chorlton fed me that one I kind of knew it was going in.”

In Class A semi-finals St. Cloud Cathedral beat Warroad in overtime 4-3.

Warroad Coach Jay Harwick says a loss like that in the tournament is tough to shake.

“That’s what I told them,” he said, recalling what he told his team in the locker room. “I said ‘I don’t have the words to take this sting away. it's going to hurt for a long time.’”

Hockey players in an action during the game between New Ulm and Warroad at the Minnesota High School Boys State Hockey Tournament at Xcel Energy Center on Wednesday. Kerem Yücel | MPR News

On the other side, there’s the elation of winning. Cretin junior Jimmy Dodig talked about playing in front of the Xcel Energy Center crowd after winning in overtime Thursday.

"There’s nothing better than semi-final Friday,” he said. “It’s just everything you look forward to growing up. And I’m just pumped.”

In Class AA Friday night, Cretin plays Chanhassen at 6 p.m. and Edina plays Grand Rapids at 8 p.m.