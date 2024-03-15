Red Lake Tribal Police searching for 3-year-old boy, woman

Red Lake Tribal Police are looking for Ethan Stately, 3, believed abducted on Friday. Minnesota BCA

Minnesota authorities have issued an Amber Alert for a 3-year-old boy.

The alert was sent Friday evening on behalf of the Red Lake Tribal Police. They say the child, Ethan Stately, is Native American with brown eyes and brown hair, and they believe he has been abducted.

They also are looking for Jennifer Marie Stately, 35, who is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 125 pounds. She was last seen driving a 2012 Black Chevrolet Equinox, Red Lake Tribal license number 33509.

Anyone with information on either person is being asked to call the Red Lake Tribal Police Department at 218-679-3313 or 911.

“Anyone who sees the suspect should take no action other than contact the police as soon as possible,” the alert said.

Red Lake Tribal Police are searching for Jennifer Marie Stately, 35, last seen driving a black Chevrolet Equinox. Minnesota BCA

Correction: A previous version of this story gave the wrong age for Jennifer Stately. The above version is correct.