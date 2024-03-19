Republicans retain Minnesota House seat in special election

The Minnesota House is back to its full complement.

Republican Bryan Lawrence won a special election in a north-central House district on Tuesday, defeating DFLer Brad Brown. He’ll be the 134th House member and replace former Rep. Kurt Daudt, who resigned ahead of the session to take a new job.

The party balance remains the same as it was before; Democrats have a 70-64 majority.

Lawrence, a 53-year-old cattle farmer and businessman from Baldwin Township, has been involved in local politics. He previously served on that township board, including as chair.

In the House, he will represent district spanning sections of Anoka, Isanti, Mille Lacs and Sherburne Counties.

Lawrence, who first ran for the state House in 1996, campaigned in this race on a platform of opposing abortion, defending gun ownership and controlling state spending.